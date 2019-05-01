Chrissy Teigen and David Chang Are Teaming Up to Create Food Shows for Hulu

Chrissy Teigen and chef David Chang are collaborating in the kitchen, and the whole world is going to get to join in on the fun.

The two foodies are officially teaming up to develop and produce a slate of new programming for Hulu. The company announced the multi-year and multi-show partnership with Teigen, Chang and Vox Media on Wednesday. The food-focused shows are set to be part of Hulu’s new food programming initiative “Hulu Kitchen.”

Teigen, 33, and Chang, 41, will serve in roles both on and off-camera, curating and producing as well as being featured in some of the shows.

One of the first shows set to launch is Family Style, a cooking talk show co-hosted by Teigen and Chang. Another upcoming show, Eater’s Guide to the World, is a docu-series about interesting cuisine around the world.

Back in January, Teigen posted cryptic shots of her and Chang in Marrakech, Morocco — presumably working on one of their Hulu shows, as Teigen captioned one of the posts “@davidchang TOP SECRET PROJECT.”

Fans of Teigen’s will not be surprised at the model’s new project. Following the success of her 2016 bestselling cookbook Cravings, Teigen released her follow-up, Cravings: Hungry for More, last fall.

Meanwhile, Chang is the founder of the popular Momofuku Restaurant Group and hosted Netflix’s food show Ugly Delicious.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair became friends when Teigen used to frequent one of Chang’s restaurants.

“I’m hoping we can keep integrating new perspectives into the conversation, telling compelling stories about our culture, and trying to change people’s ideas of what food television can and should do,” Chang said about the partnership.

He continued: “I think there’s an audience out there that understands and celebrates the world through food, and they’re hungry for shows that feed their sense of curiosity in new ways.”