Chrissy Teigen Says Her Budding Cravings Empire Makes Her Feel Like the ‘Luckiest Girl in the World’

In her new Beautiful Issue cover, Chrissy Teigen opens up about her growing lifestyle brand — and if she'd ever host a talkshow

Chrissy Teigen has worn many hats throughout her life, but it's the one she wears in the kitchen that means most to her.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. I knew I wanted to be a wife, but work-wise I never knew exactly where I could fit in or what I could do — but if I could get people in the kitchen cooking together with their families and make something that they're proud of, that makes me so happy," the star, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively in The Beautiful Issue. "To be able to do that day in and day out, I'm just the luckiest girl in the world, truly."

"It makes me giddy every time [I think about] how far we've come. We're not huge, and to see all these talented people that I've brought together [makes me so] proud," she says of her Cravings team. "We've made something beautiful and something so fun. I have one goal in life, and that is just to make people happy. With Cravings, the amount of love and feedback that people show us makes me so happy."

Teigen is embraced for her unflinching honesty and witty comebacks, and fans have often wondered if she would host her own talkshow — but there's one part of the job that gives her pause.

"I look at people that do it and I'm amazed by them. I think I'm really bad at talking to celebrities and that's why I wouldn't [do it]!" she says. "I'm just the queen of faux pas, like I told Robert DeNiro that I hate movies. I don't hate movies! I'm just so nervous and weird around celebrities."

Reflecting on her full life with husband, John Legend, 42, and their adorable kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, Teigen says she's more grateful than ever at this stage in her life.

"Seeing my kids running around my office and seeing what I've created is really, really amazing. Knowing that I can call the shots on something and having a voice in my own business is really cool," she says. "I'm still proud when I make John proud and I love seeing him write songs that he loves so, so much. Getting to be in a shared space with him in our office is just so cool to me."