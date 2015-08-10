Chrissy Teigen: John and I 'Love Working Together in the Kitchen'

For model Chrissy Teigen and performer John Legend, love is a many-blended thing.



While putting finishing touches on her cookbook (to be published by Clarkson Potter in April), Teigen, 29, admits she has taken liberties with some of her husband’s recipes.

“I am using John’s fried chicken and mac and cheese recipes yet putting my own mark on them,” Teigen, 29, told PEOPLE while hosting Captain Morgan’s Sunday Rum Bash at Mondrian South Beach and introducing the company’s new pineapple, coconut and grapefruit flavors.

“For one thing, I am making the mac and cheese much creamier. But we love working together in the kitchen!”

Teigen’s cookbook, still unnamed, will combine Thai, American and Norwegian recipes, mostly culled from a lifetime of enjoying fine food from around the world.

“I will use some of my mom’s great recipes I loved while growing up in Thailand and some of my dad’s heavier dishes from Norway, where he is from,” she said.

The foodie, who is preparing to be part of the new ABC syndicated talk show FABLife (Fun and Beautiful), debuting Sept. 14, is also adding a custardy French toast casserole to her cookbook.

And while cooking is a favorite form of entertainment for the happy couple—who married two years ago in Lake Como, Italy—they also love to stay in bed and watch “bad TV.”

“It’s so much easier than I thought to be married,” she said. “John and I are really happy. We watch marriage reality shows and don’t get it when other people aren’t happy.”

Teigen said even though they are both busy with work from morning till night, they get along well because they exist on the same vibe.

“We have fun together and think alike,” Teigen continued. “We have the same aesthetic for vacations, and we like to take that time to relax.”

The couple just returned from the Amalfi Coast and Sicily, where they admired the beauty, and of course, the food. Now they are looking for a house to buy in Los Angeles with a great kitchen.

“But someday I hope to make enough money to buy us the place in Lake Como where we were married,” she said. “That is my dream.”

