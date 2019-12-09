The Internet Is Going Wild Over Chrissy Teigen’s Secret to the Perfect Cup of Hot Cocoa

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

‘Tis the season for indulging in decadent treats. Grocery store aisles are filled to the brim with a bevy of new holiday food, Starbucks is busy serving its highly anticipated holiday drinks, and hot cocoa is being consumed by the gallons. Searching for a way to upgrade the classic cold-weather beverage? Look no further than Chrissy Teigen’s latest pantry addition.

Chrissy regularly shares a behind-the-scenes look into her day-to-day on her Instagram Stories, most recently giving her 26.9 million followers a peek into how she likes to drink her hot cocoa. Hint: It includes a handful of Medley Hills Farm Cereal Marshmallows that she bought on Amazon.

The colorful, dehydrated marshmallows will instantly take you back to your childhood days, when your morning routine included a big bowl of Lucky Charms. This time, though, you won’t have to pick out the sugary treats one by one because that’s all the one-pound bag contains (yes, really). In other words, cue the sugar rush!

Buy It! Medley Hills Farm Cereal Marshmallows, $10.99; amazon.com

The model and author shared the entire hot cocoa-making series on Twitter — and the Internet went absolutely crazy over the marshmallows. One user wrote, “This is what I’ve been dreaming about for years,” while another commented, “a Christmas miracle.”

As Chrissy proves, these marshmallows are a great addition to a steaming mug of hot cocoa (even though Luna might not be the biggest fan of the sugary treat, yet), but they can also be used to jazz up a bowl of cereal, mixed into cake, or sprinkled on top of just about anything your heart desires.

Upgrade your hot chocolate game by adding in a handful (or two) of Chrissy’s latest pantry find. But you better hurry — as with any Chrissy-loved item, these are bound to fly off the shelves.

