Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her Breast Implant Removal Surgery With Hilarious Cake

Chrissy Teigen's friends surprised her with the confection decorated with a tombstone and a pair of frosting boobs

Chrissy Teigen's friends sure have a sense of humor!

The cookbook author, who is known for sharing almost every part of her life on social media, recently opened up about her breast implant removal surgery. The surgery was a success last week, she said on Instagram, and so to celebrate, her friends surprised her with an over-the-top cake.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The hilarious confection, posted on Teigen's Instagram story, was delivered by her friends Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon, and featured a tombstone sitting atop a pair of icing boobs. The tombstone reads "RIP 2006-2020" referring to the years she had her implants.

The Cravings author, 34, posted on Instagram that the surgery went "perfectly" aside from some soreness. Luckily, her daughter Luna, 4, helped ease her pain with an adorable get-well card that said "BYE BOOBIES." On Tuesday, she confirmed she was healing at home with a cute video of her son Miles, 2.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen has been vocal about wanting to get her implants removed for a few months now. First, she told Glamour UK in March why she had been considering it for some time. "You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she told the outlet. “I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

Just two months later in May, she announced the planned surgery.