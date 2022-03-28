Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her First Sober Awards Season at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Chrissy Teigen recognized another milestone during her sobriety journey.

On Monday, the Cravings: All Together cookbook author, 36, celebrated her "first award season no booze." She shared pictures from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a message about marking her first award season without drinking alcohol.

"Wow first award season no booze!!!" Teigen wrote on Instagram.

She also wrote about her gratitude for being invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27.

"The invite to @vanityfair will forever be my 'I can't believe I'm this lucky' thing along with my crazy little family. Thank you @alanavanderaa and @krisstudden@hairinel for being so supportive and making me feel like 1 billion dollars," she continued.

In the past, the lifestyle expert, who is eight months sober, has spoken openly about how previously she was "point blank, just drinking too much."

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody," Teigen told Cosmopolitan in 2017. "Imagine everything we have. Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink."

Teigen's husband John Legend, 43, has since boasted about his wife's progress. "She's so present," he told PEOPLE in December. "And she was always fun, but I think her being more present, it just makes everything more enjoyable for her and for all of us."

The Voice coach has followed his wife's lead and limited his own drinking, too.