Chrissy Teigen Joins Boycott of Goya Foods After CEO Says 'We're All Truly Blessed' to Have Trump

Chrissy Teigen's kitchen won't be stocked with Goya products anymore.

On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made a visit to the White House when he made a controversial statement that drew social media backlash for the company, which touts itself as the "largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States."

The appearance came as President Donald Trump signed an executive order that, according to a White House press release, is meant to "improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities."

"We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that’s what my grandfather did," said Unanue while standing beside Trump, 74, in the Rose Garden.

"He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper," he continued. "And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

As Unanue's "truly blessed" quote circulated Twitter, the hashtag #BoycottGoya began to trend, with many users upset that the brand — a leading staple of seasonings and other Latin food products — would support Trump, given his past controversial comments.

"F--------K. A shame," tweeted Teigen, 34. "Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye." When some commenters claimed Goya would go out of business due to a boycott, Teigen wrote: "You think they’re going under? I see a new Karen every day spouting off in a Trader Joe’s who will gleefully buy the beans. Don’t worry about f---ing GOYA."

Posting the same sentiment on Instagram, Teigen added: "There are other beans. Shop responsibly."

Goya Foods was founded by Spanish immigrants in 1936, according to the brand's official website. The company offers more than 2,500 different products from Caribbean, Mexico, Spain, Central and South America.

In March 2019, Goya was voted America's No. 2 most-loved food brand, per the Engagement Labs' TotalSocial brand awards.

As part of Thursday's Hispanic Prosperity Initiative executive order, Goya announced that it would donate 1 million can of chickpeas and 1 million lbs. of food products to food banks across the U.S. to benefit those impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a press release, Unanue didn't address his Trump comments, but added that he's "honored" to be part of the executive order and to "support and celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic community."

"We are committed to our country and the need to give back because it is the right thing to do," Unanue said. "Our country faces a time of historic challenge but we will meet that challenge together and continue to work towards greatness, focus on a strong recovery, and hold onto the hope for a healthier future for all."