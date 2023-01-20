Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen After Welcoming Daughter Esti

Teigen, who gave birth on Jan. 13, whipped up lobster imperial

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 01:23 PM
Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen's new daughter Esti is in for a lifetime of delicious food.

The cookbook author and husband, John Legend, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine Stephens on Jan. 13, and just seven days later, Teigen was already whipping up masterpieces in the kitchen.

Teigen shared a series of Instagram stories on Thursday evening showing her latest recipe: lobster imperial, which is lobster tails stuffed with a mixture of crab, cheese and breadcrumbs.

In the first video, the 37-year-old entrepreneur showed some of the main ingredients. In one bowl was crab meat and in the other, a mixture of spices and sauce. "Making some lobster imperial," she said over the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teigen brushed butter on four lobster tails before showing the final, mouth-watering result. "Oh baby," she said while the dish comes out of the oven.

"Oh god, oh my god, it smells so good," Teigen added, as she zooms in on the lobster tail.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Gets Back in the Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

Teigen ended the series with a video of her eating a fudgsicle. "fudgsicle!!! been too long," she wrote on top of the video.

Also on Thursday, Teigen introduced Esti to the world for the first time. Sharing a photo of son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½, holding their baby sister, Teigen wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕."

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

Teigen had another big win in the kitchen in December when Outback came to teach her how to make a bloomin' onion. Teigen welcomed the chain back to her house to make the crispy fried treat after she expressed regret that she fell asleep during the first time they visited in 2017.

On the one-year anniversary of her sobriety last July, Teigen recalled how at the time she "drank cafe patron and fell asleep" before she learned how to make the fried starter.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend

But in December, Teigen got her "redemption."

"I have officially learned how to make the famous Bloomin' Onion! This was so special and so fun and so, so, so freaking delicious. Thank you for the redo, @outback!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's Baby Girl, Esti Maxine: 'Full of Love'
Chrissy Teigen Gets a Second Chance at Making Outback's Bloomin' Onion. https://www.instagram.com/p/CmVJiIYMU17/. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Relearns How to Make Outback's Bloomin' Onion Now That She's Sober: 'Redemption!'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome New Baby: 'What a Blessed Day'
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are 'Ecstatic' About New Baby, Says Source: 'It's Been a Long Road'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmveAaP_03/. Chrissy Teigen /Instagram
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the Miu Miu aftershow party as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 at Boum Boum on October 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen Wishes Husband John Legend a Happy Birthday with Childhood Photos of the Singer
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Shot https://www.instagram.com/p/CmcbZ3OvaI5
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Posing for 'Storks Illustrated' in Bikini Bump Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'
“omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr” how do you think I feel thank u
Chrissy Teigen Teases She's Been 'Pregnant Forever' as She Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Bikini
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Bump, Miles and Luna for Halloween https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZBlTKBXlu/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/chrissyteigen/2961329335453529089/
Chrissy Teigen Wears 'the Costume of the Pregnant' as She Dresses Up Alongside Her Kids for Halloween
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot in Recap Video with Scenes From Her 37th Birthday
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Bump Shot as She Recounts Scenes from Her 37th Birthday: Watch
chrissy teigen
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
US singer John Legend and US model Chrissy Teigen arrive to attend the State Dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2022. This will be the first state dinner of President Biden's presidency and a chance for the US and France to strengthen ties that have frayed due to disputes over trade and national security. The Bidens host a State Visit by President Macron and Mrs. Marcon of France, Washington, USA - 01 Dec 2022
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Baby Bump in Pink Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner