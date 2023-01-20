Chrissy Teigen Gets Back in the Kitchen After Welcoming Daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen's new daughter Esti is in for a lifetime of delicious food.

The cookbook author and husband, John Legend, welcomed daughter Esti Maxine Stephens on Jan. 13, and just seven days later, Teigen was already whipping up masterpieces in the kitchen.

Teigen shared a series of Instagram stories on Thursday evening showing her latest recipe: lobster imperial, which is lobster tails stuffed with a mixture of crab, cheese and breadcrumbs.

In the first video, the 37-year-old entrepreneur showed some of the main ingredients. In one bowl was crab meat and in the other, a mixture of spices and sauce. "Making some lobster imperial," she said over the video.

Teigen brushed butter on four lobster tails before showing the final, mouth-watering result. "Oh baby," she said while the dish comes out of the oven.

"Oh god, oh my god, it smells so good," Teigen added, as she zooms in on the lobster tail.

Teigen ended the series with a video of her eating a fudgsicle. "fudgsicle!!! been too long," she wrote on top of the video.

Also on Thursday, Teigen introduced Esti to the world for the first time. Sharing a photo of son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter Luna Simone, 6½, holding their baby sister, Teigen wrote, "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕."

"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

Teigen had another big win in the kitchen in December when Outback came to teach her how to make a bloomin' onion. Teigen welcomed the chain back to her house to make the crispy fried treat after she expressed regret that she fell asleep during the first time they visited in 2017.

On the one-year anniversary of her sobriety last July, Teigen recalled how at the time she "drank cafe patron and fell asleep" before she learned how to make the fried starter.

But in December, Teigen got her "redemption."

"I have officially learned how to make the famous Bloomin' Onion! This was so special and so fun and so, so, so freaking delicious. Thank you for the redo, @outback!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.