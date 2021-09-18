Chrissy Metz 'Got a Little Tipsy' While Researching Her New Wine Label

"I'm not like a person who can drink like a bottle of wine at a time. I really enjoy it with some delicious chocolate or cheese," Metz told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday

While doing research and development for her new wine, Chrissy Metz learned a valuable lesson: pace yourself!

Earlier this week, the This Is Us star launched The Joyful Heart Wine Company, which includes three different blends.

"I've really wanted to do it for awhile, but I also wanted to bring who I was authentically to a brand, as opposed to like, 'Oh, I drank some wine,'" she told PEOPLE while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday.

Of course, in order to put out a wine, Metz had to taste some wine. A lot of it.

"Listen, I took a couple of trips and I got a little tipsy and I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if I'm equipped for this,'" she joked, realizing, "I should really pace myself."

The actress added, "I'm not like a person who can drink like a bottle of wine at a time. I really enjoy it with some delicious chocolate or cheese. Yeah, so I got a little tipsy."

While drinking can certainly bring out a full range of emotions, so too does This Is Us, which Metz is currently filming. Asked to give a glimpse into the final season of the NBC show, Metz said, "What you can expect is a wild ride. If there are 47 emotions, you're gonna feel them all."

The set this season has included one extra person, too, as Mandy Moore has often brought her newborn son, August Harrison Goldsmith, to meet the Pearson family, of which Moore's character is the matriarch.