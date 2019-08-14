Chris Pratt Got a Terrible Sunburn That Looks Weirdly 'Delicious'

Looks like Chris Pratt had a bit too much fun in the sun this week.

The 40-year-old Avengers: End Game star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of a startling sunburn. From the looks of it, the only part of his body that was spared was where his swim trunks were sitting, and all we can say is ouch.

Pratt took two different photos of his bright-red skin and compared them to the looks of two popular food and beverage items.

The first photo he posted was a side-by-side comparison of his leg and a Firecracker pop, which he simply captioned, “Delicious.” The blue from his shorts matched the blue at the bottom of the Popsicle, while the white middle layer was the same color as his untouched skin and the red tip represented the color of his burn.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Gets Naked to Show Off His Post-Honeymoon Sunburn — and Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Help!

A few hours later, Pratt posted another two-picture collage, this time comparing the tan — er, burn — lines on his hips to the Pepsi logo, which also features blue, white and red stripes. The white part of the logo has a little curve which matches the jut of Pratt’s hip, making it an absolutely hilarious match. Again, he captioned it, “Delicious.”

Some other celebrities also commented on the posts.



“Freeze that leg and we have a deal,” actor Josh Gad wrote on the Firecracker pop picture, while Real Country host Graham Bunn commented, “Who wore it best @prattprattpratt .. lol.”

Priyanka Chopra added a simple “😂” emoji to the Pepsi comparison picture, while actor Patrick Schwarzenegger fueled Pratt’s fire writing, “Chevron? Dominoes? Tommy hillfiger? NBA?? What’s next.”

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty

WATCH: Chris Pratt Gets Naked to Show Off His Post-Honeymoon Sunburn

This isn’t the first time Pratt has shared pictures of a shiver-inducing sunburn with the world. After returning from his Hawaii honeymoon with new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger back in June, he shared a fully nude photo showing off the bright red sunburn on his back.

“Sun’s out gun’s out,” he captioned the Instagram post. “I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#Aloe.”