Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are All Smiles During Trip to Napa Winery

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had a weekend filled with sunshine and wine.

The new couple were all smiles at the Round Pond Estate winery in Napa, California on Saturday, where they sipped on the local vino with friends and posed together for a series of photos.

“What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday,” the winery wrote on Instagram, adding that the two were “every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think!”

Though the pair, who met through Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver (her father is actor Arnold), have only been together since June, things have reportedly been heating up quickly. “They’re both serious about the relationship and hopeful for the future,” a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE. “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She’s very excited.”

“Chris and Katherine are very happy together,” added the source. “They’re very compatible and have a lot in common.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted out together on Father’s Day when they had a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara, California.