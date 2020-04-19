Chris Pratt Hilariously Interrupts Katherine Schwarzenegger's Baking Videos as He Praises Her Recipe

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

For Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, there’s never a dull moment living with husband Chris Pratt.

Like many others, the couple has been social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and in the last week, Schwarzenegger Pratt has kept busy by trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

The Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, documented her latest venture, a strawberry shortcake recipe, on her Instagram Story Sunday — and fans were greeted with a hilarious appearance from her actor husband.

As Schwarzenegger Pratt first began gathering her ingredients together, she warned her followers that they might hear some ruckus in the background.

“While I do this video, I’ll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background,” she said with a laugh as Pratt, 40, chimed in, “Wait! Show me, it’ll be good luck,” telling his wife to turn the camera around.

“I just set it up,” Schwarzenegger Pratt said, reluctant to adjust the phone.

While putting together all of her dry ingredients, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver began laughing as Pratt could be heard yelling in the background, “Oh yeah! Get over that drive! Oh my God, that was so fun.”

At one point, the Guardians of the Galaxy star popped into the frame to praise his wife’s baking skills while eating a slice of the “Fall In Love” banana bread she made last week.

“I’m here to attest that Katherine’s banana bread [is] truly remarkable,” he said. “I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us.”

“They’ll be gone in… less than a day,” Pratt predicted.

Schwarzenegger Pratt then finished the rest of her baking without any interruptions from Pratt, who appeared to have finished his golfing session.

Last weekend, the couple spent an intimate Easter Sunday together, ringing in the holiday from inside their home, and sharing their celebration on Pratt’s Instagram Story. The Onward star showed off their low-key Easter plans, which consisted of cooking a quiche, streaming a virtual church service and doing an at-home egg hunt.

The pair tied the knot last year on June 8 in California after a year of dating. During a recent appearance on E!’s In the Room, Pratt opened up to host and friend Jason Kennedy about how meeting and marrying his wife has impacted him.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt said. “My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom.”

The father of one added, “She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt has become very close to Pratt’s 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.