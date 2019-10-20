Chris Pratt Commends Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cooking Fail: 'Proud of My Darling for Trying'

Chris Pratt is supporting his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger after a recent mishap in the kitchen.

On Saturday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a photo of an extremely burnt bagel bite and commended his wife of four months for giving her best effort despite the inedible result.

“Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward,’ ” Pratt, 40, wrote on Instagram.

“As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance,” the actor continued. “I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you.”

Schwarzenegger, 29, jumped in on her husband’s sweet post, joking, “Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well 🤞🤷🏻‍♀️😉.”

The author’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, also added his input about his big sister’s cooking fail, commenting “Smh” on Pratt’s post.

Last month, Katherine appeared on as a guest co-host on The Talk, and discussed how Pratt, whom she wed on June 8, helps her handle her stress.

“I think it’s all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the amount of things that we all have going on, we’re always glued to our phone, ”she said. “There’s so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation.”

Schwarzenegger continued, “Being around people who are just very — my husband is very calming to me. So I’m just like, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ ”

Earlier in September, Schwarzenegger gushed about being married to Pratt, saying “the whole experience” of their wedding was memorable.

“I think most importantly that I’m lucky enough to be married to an incredible man [and] just be happy,” she told Extra, adding, “I feel really blessed.”

The couple married on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

“They looked totally in love,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

In August, Pratt told Entertainment Tonight he also considered himself “lucky.”

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed,” he said of married life. “Everything is great.”

As for what’s next, a source told PEOPLE after the wedding that the two were eagerly awaiting parenthood, and want to “expand their family as soon as possible.”