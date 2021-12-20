Chris Noth Loses Deal to Sell Tequila Line Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth's tequila brand Ambhar was reportedly set to be sold for $12 million

Chris Noth attends the IFC And The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Three Christs"

A deal to purchase Sex and the City star Chris Noth's tequila brand is off after allegations of sexual assault against the star surfaced this month.

Four women have come forward with allegations against Noth, who starred as Mr. Big in the television show. Noth has denied the allegations, a rep for the actor telling PEOPLE on Friday, "he has and would never cross that line."

According to the New York Post, Noth's tequila brand called Ambhar was on its way to being purchased for $12 million by beverage company, Entertainment Arts Research.

In a statement to the Post, Chief Executive Bernard Rubin said, "We thought it would be in our best interest to withdraw from the transaction."

The Post added that on Friday, only one day after the first allegations were made public, Rubin called Noth to inform him that the deal was off.

"It would have been disastrous for us," Rubin said per the Post.

The deal between Noth and Entertainment Arts Research was initially made in August and was expected to be finalized this week.

A rep for Noth tells PEOPLE, "No definitive agreement was ever signed."

PEOPLE reached out to Entertainment Arts Research for comment and did not hear back as of press time.

In the wake of the allegations against Noth, exercise company Peloton pulled an ad that featured him. Noth and his talent agency also parted ways.

The latest allegations against Noth came on Friday. In a report published by the Daily Beast, a woman who wished to remain anonymous but used the pseudonym, Ava, told the outlet that the actor had sexually assaulted her while working at a New York City restaurant in 2010. According to the outlet, she was 18 years old at the time.

The actor denied the woman's account.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth told PEOPLE Friday. "As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."

Earlier in the week, two women came forward with sexual assault allegations against the And Just Like That… actor – one incident allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004, and the other in New York in 2015, detailed in report published to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Noth maintained that the encounters were "consensual."

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones also claimed Noth was drunk on the set of Law & Order and acted inappropriately toward women at a New York City nightclub he owned. Lister-Jones made the accusations in a lengthy Instagram post, which she shared Thursday.

When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for Noth declined to comment on Lister-Jones' allegations.