The sugary creation features a fondant figurine of Chris Hemsworth riding a huge wave on his surfboard

Chris Hemsworth Shows off Birthday Cake Baked by His Kids: 'a Giant Sugary Heap of Joy'

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his birthday with a special surprise from his kids!

In an Instagram post, the Thor actor showed off an extravagant cake that his three little ones baked for his 38th birthday. The sugary creation features a fondant figurine of Chris riding a huge wave on his surfboard.

Of course, the cake is complete with candles and lots of sprinkles.

"Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy," Chris captioned the slideshow of images. "Love you all ! Cheers 🎂 🥳"

Chris shares daughter India, 9, and 7-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha with his wife Elsa Pataky. On Wednesday, Pataky celebrated the actor with a sweet carousel of snapshots.

"Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever.😝You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness," the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

Liam, 31, wrote "Happy birthday @chrishemsworth" next to a shot of himself and Luke, 40, wrestling under a waterfall instead of posting a picture of Chris.

Chris went along with the joke by writing in the comments, "I'm the best photographer going [sic] round."

Luke also trolled Chris by posting a selfie of himself and Liam while wishing the Avengers: Endgame star a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday brother @chrishemsworth !! Love you mate will remember this trip [to] the Kimberly region for ever. So many memories together," Luke wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"Yeh it was so much fun, kinda felt like a dream, kinda like I wasn't even there," Chris joked in a comment on Luke's post.

Also celebrating Chris were his Marvel costars, including Mark Ruffalo and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

"What if… we all wish @ChrisHemsworth a happy birthday today. Leave him a message at the beep *beeeep* 📱'I love you, bro!' Wishing you a great birthday with the family and the kids," Ruffalo wrote alongside a shot of Chris on the phone while in his Thor costume.

"It takes 13 hours to make this hairline perfect for the silver screen and you take it like the true champ you are. Happy Birthday bro. @chrishemsworth," Waititi wrote next to a picture of Chris in the Thor wig.