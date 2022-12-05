Watch Chris Hemsworth Catch Food in His Mouth at Family Dinner That 'Turned into a Full Blown Festival'

The Thor star posted hilarious videos of his rowdy dinner on Instagram

Published on December 5, 2022 01:52 PM
Chris Hemsworth's family night out got rowdier than he expected!

On Sunday, the Thor star, 39, shared a series of playful videos to his Instagram, capturing his weekend outing at a restaurant featuring a teppan dining experience. In the caption, he initially anticipated it would just be a "nice quiet dinner with the family," but his posts proved otherwise.

"Who would've thought a casual meal would've turned into a full blown festival!😂🎉" he captioned his post.

In his first video, a chef behind the teppanyaki table is dancing to music blaring while decked out in a pair of twinkling shutter shades.

"He's not gonna really cook our food, is he?" the actor jokes with an overly concerned look on his face among raucous laughter from the other dinner guests. As another chef wheels out the hibachi cart bursting with ingredients for the night, the Avengers star excitedly exclaims, "Yes he is! Yes he is!" before the two cooks start dancing together and hyping up their audience.

In another video, Hemsworth entertains his fellow diners with an impressive display of talent. No stranger to working in front of a camera, the actor easily (and quickly!) catches three pieces of shrimp in his mouth. He triumphantly flexes his biceps with every successful catch, followed by cheers and laughter from those around him.

After celebrating his successful shrimp eating antics, the Thor: Love and Thunder star stands up to blow kisses and take a bow to his adoring audience of friends and family. Moments later, the chef launches one final shrimp in Hemsworth's direction, but unfortunately, the actor couldn't catch it a fourth time, as it just missed his mouth.

A frustrated Hemsworth looks to the camera and exclaims "turn it off" with a cheeky smile just before the video ends.

Chris Hemsworth Hibachi Dinner
Chris Hemsworth/instagram

In the last video the star shared to his Instagram, the room explodes with music and dancing. The brief clip features the chefs and the kids at Hemsworth's table on their feet dancing to Psy's Gangnam Style. The actor quickly turns the camera over to himself, to reveal his whole side of the room grooving along to the music.

Hemsworth has been soaking up lots of family time lately. Late last month, he shared an impressive video of him and one of his 8-year-old twin sons skateboarding when they needed a new activity as the "surf went flat" and they couldn't head to the beach.

In the clip, Hemsworth and his son ducked as they skated under a "palm tree barrel" and high-fived as they continued down a path.

"Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked," Hemsworth captioned the video.

The actor, who shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, plus daughter India, 10, with wife Elsa Pataky, has previously shown off his sons' surfing skills, recently celebrating one of his boys on Instagram for tube riding — or riding inside the barrel of a breaking wave — for the first time.

The post included a short clip of his son in action and a stunning black-and-white photo of the epic experience.

"My 8 year olds first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember forever," he captioned the post. "Amazing to see him attack it again and again and finally it all line up!"

