Haven't made plans for Valentine's Day yet? It's all good, because we just made them for you.

Whether you’re celebrating with your husband or wife, boyfriend or girlfriend, crush of the moment or friends who love any excuse to drink, the recipe for a perfect night looks suspiciously close to this recipe for chocolate pizza.

The dessert is one of the most popular items at Max Brenner, a chocolate shop and cafe with five locations nationwide. Chefs start with a base of melted milk and white chocolate on a housemade crust, then add a variety of dessert toppings, like chopped hazelnuts, bananas, peanut butter and mini marshmallows.

And you can create the same pizza for a cozy night at home. Go simple — top with marshmallows only, which are deeply toasted to add that unmistakable summer-camp char to every bite — or lay on the works and see where your imagination takes you! It’s all in the name of love (and dessert), after all.

Chocolate Chunks Pizza with Toasted Marshmallows

Makes 6 slices

3¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus a little more for sprinkling

¼ oz. fresh yeast

2 tsp. kosher salt

2 tsp. sugar

1⅔ cups lukewarm water

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. stone-ground yellow cornmeal, for sprinkling

2 tbsp. butter, melted

1 cup milk chocolate, chopped into chunks

½ cup white chocolate chunks, chopped into chunks

2 cup mini marshmallows

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine flour, yeast, salt, sugar, water and olive oil. Knead until glossy and emulsified.

3. Allow dough to rest in the fridge for an hour.

4. Pat dough out into a round disk. Place on a cornmeal-dusted pan and allow dough to rise for one hour.

5. Bake on a pizza stone. When dough is a light golden brown, brush with melted butter, then top with milk and white chocolate chunks and mini marshmallows.

6. Increase oven to 450 degrees and toast pizza until marshmallows are golden. Remove and serve.