Calling All Nutella Lovers! Hazelnut Spread M&M's Are Coming

After revealing the victor of their new flavor contest in August (Crunchy Mint FTW), M&M’s has announced a new addition to their ever-growing lineup, and fans of Nutella will be thrilled.

Hazelnut Spread M&M’s—which don’t hit store shelves until April 2019, sorry—are filled with a creamy, nutty filling and coated in milk chocolate and the classic candy coating.

And while those will definitely be worth the wait, the company has more major news to tide everyone over in the meantime. Hitting shelves this December are M&M’s chocolate bars, which will come in five varieties featuring each of their star players: milk chocolate, peanut, crispy, almond, and crispy mint.

These new additions are an effort to be “trend-forward,” according to a press release.

“The industry is changing and consumer tastes are evolving. We’re continuing to recognize and anticipate demand,” senior brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick said. “We’re thrilled to deliver this new flavor with color and fun, in a way that only M&M’s can.”

It is yet to be determined how the Hazelnut Spread M&M’s will score in our scientific ranking system.