What better way to start the weekend than with chocolate?

Chocolate-Glazed Donuts Are Back at Krispy Kreme — for 2 Days Only

Krispy Kreme is here to make the start of your weekend a sweet one.

The donut chain is bringing back the fan-favorite chocolate-glazed donut for only two Fridays — today, July 10, and Friday, July 31 as part of its ongoing Chocolate Glaze Fridays promotion.

The donut is one of Krispy Kreme's most sought after treats. It is made with one of their famous original glazed donuts that is then covered in a second, rich chocolate glaze.

The chain started teasing the one-day-only return yesterday on its social media pages with pictures of dozens of freshly glazed chocolate donuts saying, "We’re here to bring some deliciousness to your feed…#ChocolateGlazed #Doughnuts are back TOMORROW! 🍫 🍩 #KrispyKreme"

Fans were filled with excitement over the announcement, with comments like "Will be there bright and early!!!! Missed the last one but not this time," and "BABY! Can’t wait! Alarm set...yes, I’m getting up and out EARLY!!"

If your local Krispy Kreme has stopped serving the chocolate glazed for today, set your calendars because the next Chocolate Glaze Friday is coming up in just three weeks on July 31st at participating locations.

The company also recently launched mini donuts in January, which come in four varieties: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.