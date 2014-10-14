Downton Abbey Costume Designer Creates a Dress Made Entirely Out of Chocolate

When life gives you a chocolate dress, do you eat it or wear it?



In the case of this chocolate gown designed by Downton Abbey costume designer Caroline McCall, you most definitely wear it. Made for U.K.’s Chocolate Week, the handmade Lindt chocolate dress will debut at a London chocolate fashion show on Thursday.

It took BAFTA-winning McCall, Lindt master chocolatier Stefan Bruderer and food artist Paul Warne Gregory three months to construct Deco Diamond — that’s the dress’s official name — using about 132 pounds of chocolate.

The fitted, dark chocolate bodice and layered dark, milk and white chocolate skirt is finished with a halter neckline of alternating chocolate squares. (For the record, the shoes are not made of chocolate because … yuck.)

McCall, who designed Lady Mary’s season three wedding dress, says she modeled this chocolate frock after Downton Abbey‘s iconic 1920s British style.

This isn’t the first haute chocolate gown made for Chocolate Week. Last year, Lindt showcased a knee-length cocoa dress embellished with chili and orange segments, which weighed 110 pounds and took two weeks to make.

We hope this year’s fashion show is held in an adequately chilled venue — for the chocolate’s sake.

