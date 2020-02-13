13 Decadent Dessert Recipes Starring Chocolate to Make for Valentine's Day
Brownies, cake, pie — oh yeah, it's all here
CHOCOLATE-STRAWBERRY ICEBOX CAKE
"What makes this recipe shine is the balsamic whipped cream," says Aaron Hutcherson, the popular food blogger behind The Hungry Hutch. "It complements the fruit beautifully." Get the recipe HERE.
HOT CHOCOLATE & ESPRESSO AFFOGATO
The best part of this decadent dessert? The toppings are easily customizable to create something that's totally unique for your sweetie — cacao nibs, sea salt or fruit compote are all great options. Get the recipe HERE.
GRILLED CHOCOLATE-HAZELNUT & PEANUT BUTTER PANINI
Marc Murphy's quick dessert pairs rich chocolate-hazelnut spread with slightly salty peanut butter and fresh bananas to create a treat the whole family will love. Get the recipe HERE.
CHOCOLATE CHIP BUNDT CAKE
Chip and Joanna Gaines gussy up a boxed cake mix with yogurt, pudding mix and chocolate chips to make a showstopping sweet topped off with a homemade chocolate glaze. Get the recipe HERE.
CHOCOLATE ALMOND BAKLAVA
The only thing better than homemade baklava is chocolate baklava. Duff Goldman also adds chopped almonds and three different ganaches to his version. Get the recipe HERE.
DARK CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY TART
A thin spread of raspberry jam gives this cheesecake-like treat an added layer of fruity flavor. Get the recipe HERE.
SALTED CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES
Dawn Jackson Blatner uses dates, walnuts and cocoa powder to make a decadent dessert that not only tastes good but is good for you. Get the recipe HERE.
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT BROWNIES
You probably already have all four ingredients for these brownies on hand. To make them extra special, Nigella Lawson suggests serving them with espresso with a drop of hazelnut liqueur and topped with a little whipped cream. Get the recipe HERE.
CHOCOLATE PUDDING CAKE
Before dusting this rich cake with cocoa powder, Francois Payard recommends adding a little decoration: Simply run a hot, dull butter knife across the surface in a wave pattern. Get the recipe HERE.
CHOCOLATE & WALNUT PARFAITS
This five-ingredent recipe from Lidia Bastianich is perfect for two — or you can make it family-style. Stack the panettone, chocolate, whipped cream and walnut layers in a large bowl or trifle dish, and let guests serve themselves. Get the recipe HERE.
CHOCOLATE & ALMOND DIPPED STRAWBERRIES
Rocco DiSpirito adds a lovely crunch and a "protein-rich" spin to the romantic treat with toasted and crushed almonds. Get the recipe HERE.
'WICKED' HOT CHOCOLATE
Jacques Torres' creamy cocoa gets its name from a pinch of chipotle powder, ancho chili powder and allspice. Get the recipe HERE.
DEVIL'S FOOD CHOCOLATE OASIS PIE
Even if you're not a pie lover, the addition of a moist Oreo crust and fresh strawberries is enough to convert any hater. Get the recipe HERE.