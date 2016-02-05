How to Make 3-Ingredient Chocolate Strawberry Footballs for the Super Bowl

Looking for an easy football-shaped food to serve at your Super Bowl party? Look no further.

These chocolate-covered strawberries require only three ingredients and are extremely adorable. Okay, maybe adorable isn’t the quality you’re looking for in a Super Bowl snack, but regardless…they’ll be a hit.

Just dip your fruit into melted milk chocolate then pipe on melted white chocolate to make the laces…and that’s it! Check out the video above to see how it’s done and get the full recipe over at SouthernLiving.com. Happy Super Bowl!