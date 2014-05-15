We're a little upset we didn't get the day off for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, but no time to sulk: There are cookies to be made!

Image zoom

We’re a little upset we didn’t get the day off on May 15th for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, but no time to sulk: There are cookies to be made!

In honor of the holiday (and however it came to be a holiday… when we wake up and have an excuse to eat butter, sugar and chocolate, we don’t ask questions), here are 6 recipes, starting with bite-size chocolate chippers and ending with the mother of all cookies: COOKIE SKILLET. It’s so epic it requires all capital letters to write, and at least four people to eat.

Okay, fine — two people. Okay, give us a few glasses of milk and we could probably finish the entire skillet solo. Don’t judge. After all, it is a holiday.

Image zoom

The trouble with tiny cookies: They’re super easy to scorch! But blogger Anna of Cookie Madness solves that problem by baking at a low temperature (300 degrees) for a longer amount of time than a usual batch of cookies (about 25 minutes). The result is a “light and crunchy texture” with even browning, she writes.

Get the Recipe: Crispy Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

Image zoom

Blogger Karlynn Johnston of The Kitchen Magpie describes these cookies as “strong enough to hold together in children’s lunches and small enough that you don’t feel too guilty sending them to school for a treat.” The secret to the thick, chewy texture: halving the amount of butter from her typical cookie recipe.

Get the Recipe: Thick ‘N’ Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Image zoom

These chocolate chippers from cookbook Tate’s Bake Shop: Baking for Friends have the perfect Goldilocks complex: They’re not too thin, not too thick, not too big, not too small — everything about them is just right. Kathleen King, who owns the Southampton, New York bakery, always has a batch of the dough ready to go in her home freezer.

Get the Recipe: Chubby Tates

Image zoom

These chocolate chip cookies from N.Y.C. restaurant Emily are made with a flour blend that incorporates steel-cut oats and ground flax — so they’re totally good for us, right? The secret ingredient is a splash of bourbon in the batter.

Get the Recipe: Emily’s Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Image zoom

“These cookies are seriously chocolate-y and seriously huge. One cookie is probably the equivalent of three normal size cookies,” writes blogger Kelsey of K&K Test Kitchen. Sounds a-okay to us! Use dark cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips for an extra-rich flavor.

Get the Recipe: Giant Double Chocolate Cookies

Image zoom

Blogger Jaclyn of Cooking Classy would clearly be our best friend: “A giant size chocolate chip cookie, YES! And the whole thing is just for me, YES!” she writes of this cookie in a skillet. She recommends using softened butter to prevent the middle from getting too gooey, and has one very important instruction for anyone tackling the recipe: Eat it while it’s warm!

Get the Recipe: Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie