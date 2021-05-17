This Viral Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Allegedly Made Elon Musk 'Come Back for Seconds'

A TikTok user says Elon Musk tried the cookies at his SpaceX office, where her boyfriend also works

This might be the Tesla of all chocolate chip cookie recipes.

A video documenting the recipe for a batch of the beloved dessert has gone viral — and it's all because of Elon Musk.

Late last month, TikTok user Christine Skari posted a video on the social media platform that featured her creating the cookies that she claimed the 49-year-old billionaire tried — and thoroughly enjoyed — at his SpaceX office. "The chocolate chip cookie recipe that made Elon Musk come back for seconds," a voiceover kicks off the video.

She goes on to give a step-by-step process on how to create the cookies, which originally came from blogger Debbie Koenig's website, and eventually went viral, scoring over 4 million views as of Monday.

Skari explained in the video that she made the cookies at home and gave them to her boyfriend, Kyle, who brought them to work at his job as a materials engineer at SpaceX.

"His desk was close to Elon's and Elon saw them and sent his bodyguard over to get one," said Skari. "His bodyguard took it back to Elon's desk and 10 minutes later comes back and asks where the cookies came from."

"Kyle told him I made them and when the bodyguard was like, 'Okay, if anything bad happens I know to come back to you,' and took more because Elon wanted seconds," Skari added in the video.

According to both Skari's video and the Debbie Koening website, the chocolate chip cookie recipe contains 1 stick of unsalted butter, ¾ cup of brown sugar, ½ cup of granulated sugar, 1½ teaspoons of vanilla extract and 1 egg for the wet ingredients. For the dry ingredients, you use 1½ cups of flour, ½ teaspoon of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of salt. After that is all that is combined, you add 6 to 7 ounces of bittersweet chocolate chunks (the exact amount is up to the baker).

One of Koening's secrets is to mix everything in a stand mixer on low instead of high, like most recipes call for. "This made the butter-sugar mixture hold the flour differently, and spread out less," she writes on her blog.

The dough is also refrigerated for at least an hour, preferably 24-36 hours, and then gets scooped and into the oven to bake at 350° for 11 to 13 minutes. (Get the full recipe to try them for yourself here.)

"The middle should still be gooey when you take them out," Skari says in her video. "I have tried a million recipes and this one's the best."