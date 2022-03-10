Grilled fresh daily in small batches, Pollo Asado features the unique taste of garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers, and hand-chopped cilantro

Chipotle Introduces Pollo Asado — Here's Everything to Know About the Tasty New Menu Item

Chipotle is cooking up something new for customers.

The restaurant chain on Thursday announced the launch of Pollo Asado, their first menu innovation with chicken in their 29-year history to launch across the U.S. and Canada.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Made fresh daily in small batches in their kitchens using classic cooking techniques, Chipotle's Pollo Asado has a bright, craveable flavor unlike anything else on its menu.

Chipotle first started testing the offering back in November at select restaurants in Sacramento and Cincinnati, listening, learning, and iterating on guest feedback before picking the final recipe.

The final premium protein is tumbled in a spice blend before being seared on the plancha. Once ready, it's then hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and brought to life with their tasty marinade, fresh squeezed lime, and fresh cilantro. The final flavor hits all that, with notes of garlic and guajillo peppers.

Chipotle Introduces Pollo Asado Credit: chipotle

"Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time," said Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt, noting that Chipotle's classic chicken offering, Adobo Chicken, has long been the company's top-selling protein. "We're thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser."

Customers can taste the Pollo Asado now for a limited time at participating locations, where it will sit alongside all permanent menu items. It can be ordered both in-restaurant and to go, via online, mobile, and delivery orders.

In fact, right now, Pollo Asado is being offered for customers at a $0 delivery fee on all U.S. orders placed through the Chipotle app and at Chipotle.com between March 14 through March 20. (Canadian customers can get the same offer starting March 13).

To qualify, orders must include at least one entrée with Pollo Asado, and spend a minimum of $10, excluding tax and fees.

Chipotle Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Earlier this year, Chipotle put another new protein on their menu: Plant-Based Chorizo.

The vegetarian-friendly new protein was first tested in Denver and Indianapolis in August 2021, before going nationwide in January. It's made using all real, fresh ingredients grown on a farm, not in a lab. It packs a punch too, for those hungry for a bit of spice.

Along with the vegetarian and vegan-friendly option, Chipotle also embraced the season of healthier evening with three new Lifestyle Bowls:

Whole30 Salad Bowl: Plant-Based Chorizo, supergreens lettuce blend, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, guacamole

Vegetarian Bowl: Plant-Based Chorizo, supergreens lettuce blend, pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, cheese

Vegan Bowl: Plant-Based Chorizo, white rice, black beans, corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, shredded romaine lettuce