Chipotle Is Testing Grain-Free Cauliflower Rice at Select Locations

The new rice is compliant with keto, Whole30, paleo, vegan and vegetarian diets

Chipotle is finally testing cauliflower rice after years of requests from fans of the chain.

The new cauliflower rice will be tested at 55 locations around the Denver area and across Wisconsin starting Wednesday, July 15, for an additional $2. Similar to the chain's original cilantro-lime white rice, the cauliflower rice is grilled then seasoned with freshly chopped cilantro, lime juice, and salt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To date, one out of three new menu item requests from Chipotle customers is for Cauliflower Rice," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer in a press release. "We've answered the call from fans and created a better-for-you option that puts a delicious twist on our classic white rice recipe by using the same fresh cilantro and lime ingredients and culinary techniques."

Image zoom Courtesy Chipotle

The addition caters to a variety of customers with different dietary restrictions as it is 100% grain-free with only 4 grams of carbs per serving. People on keto, Whole30, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian diets can all enjoy the cauliflower rice.

There is no word on a national rollout date for the new offering yet — the Chipotle team told Today that they will evaluate the popularity and results of the test to construct a timeline for national rollout.

Chipotle's most recent national rollout happened in February with the Queso Blanco.

Image zoom Chipotle

The new dip replaced the original queso on the menu. The Queso Blanco uses 13 ingredients, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers, and contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.