Chipotle Announces a New Lineup of Keto, Whole30 and Paleo-Friendly Bowls

Your New Year’s resolutions just got a little easier.

If you’re a fan of Chipotle but have sworn off things like beans and rice for the month of January, the restaurant chain has added three new options to their menu so you can keep your diet on track while continuing to enjoy your favorite lunch spot.

The new line of bowls includes a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl. Each one can be ordered through their mobile app or on Chipotle’s website for pick-up or delivery.

The Whole30 Salad Bowl features romaine lettuce instead of rice, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole, while the Paleo Salad Bowl is very similar, including barbacoa instead of carnitas and green salsa instead of tomato.

The Keto Salad Bowl has romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole. The Double Protein Bowl is clearly the most filling and includes white rice, black beans, a full portion of both chicken and steak, red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream.

