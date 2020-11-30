The new protein option is being tested in 64 restaurants around Cincinnati and Sacramento.

Chipotle Is Testing New Smoked Brisket in Certain U.S. Cities

Chipotle is continuing to bring new innovations to its restaurants.

The fast-casual chain announced on Monday that they are currently testing smoked brisket in select markets across the U.S. The new protein option is seasoned with a special spice blend, seared on the grill, then finished with a Mexican pepper sauce.

“We’re thrilled to offer a new, responsibly-sourced brisket that tastes terrific and meets our industry-leading Food with Integrity standards,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer said in a press release. “The richness of our real Smoked Brisket recipe delivers a craveable new flavor to our guests as we continue to innovate across our menu.”

Since it's still in the testing stage, the smoked brisket is only available at 64 locations around Cincinnati and Sacramento for a limited time.

Earlier this summer, Chipotle began testing out cauliflower rice at 55 locations around the Denver area and across Wisconsin. Similar to the chain's original cilantro-lime white rice, the cauliflower version is grilled then seasoned with freshly chopped cilantro, lime juice, and salt.

The addition caters to a variety of customers with different dietary restrictions as it is 100% grain-free with only 4 grams of carbs per serving. People on keto, Whole30, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian diets can all enjoy the cauliflower rice.

There is no word on a national rollout date for the cauliflower rice yet — the Chipotle team told Today that they will evaluate the popularity and results of the test to construct a timeline for national rollout.

Chipotle's most recent national rollout happened in February with the Queso Blanco.