Chipotle Is Selling Guacamole for 1 Cent on Sunday

An employee scoops guacamole at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in El Segundo, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Chipotle is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 26.

Guac is not (too much) extra on Sunday.

On July 31, which is National Avocado Day, Chipotle will offer customers guacamole for only one cent. With the purchase of any entrée on the Chipotle website or app, rewards members can get the side at a huge discount by using the promo code "AVO2022."

Up for a challenge to score even more fun deals? From now until July 31, Chipotle's interactive game, "Buy the Dip," gives lucky players the chance to win codes for one-cent guac (to use outside of just Sunday), one-cent queso blanco, and thousands of dollars in crypto rewards given in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana and Dogecoin. If players win a prize, they have 15 seconds to claim or swap what reward appears on the screen.

The news comes after Chipotle announced in June that they now accept digital currency.

"We want to build the next generation of Chipotle fandom by connecting with the Web3 community," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer said. "We're excited to bring positivity to the crypto conversation by empowering fans to 'Buy The Dip.'"

A Chipotle restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 26. Credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty

Most recently, Chipotle introduced a new menu item to join the fleet of protein options — Pollo Asado. This marked their first menu innovation with chicken in their 29-year history to launch across the U.S. and Canada in March.

Chipotle first started testing the limited-edition offering back in November at select restaurants in Sacramento and Cincinnati, listening, learning, and iterating on guest feedback before picking the final recipe.