Chipotle Is Adding Carne Asada to Its Menu Nationwide

Image zoom Chipotle

Well done, Chipotle.

The fast-casual Mexican chain announced on Tuesday that they will be adding their first new meat option to the menu in over a year. Carne asada will hit locations nationwide starting on Thursday. The thin-cut steak is seasoned with spices, fresh squeezed lime and topped with chopped cilantro, according to press release.

The dish “performed incredibly well” when it was tested initially in Cincinnati, Ohio and Fresno, California, said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. It marks the first change to the protein portion of the menu — which also includes chicken, steak, barbacoa, carnitas and sofritas — since chorizo returned in 2018.

Image zoom Chipotle carne asada

Similarly to the chorizo though, the Whole30-approved and paleo-compliant carne asada will only be available for a limited time.

RELATED: Pizza Hut Just Added Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza Pockets to Its Menu

Last week, the chain found themselves fielding complaints about their beloved guacamole’s appearance. Many customers used Twitter to report instances of receiving “brown” guac, or guac made with “unripe avocados.”

I passed on the brown avocado being served at my neighborhood Chipotle. pic.twitter.com/ahlPF89qjB — Voluptuous Nerd 🤪 (@nextlevel726) September 5, 2019

Today Food reported that the change from their normally vibrant green dip wasn’t because of a recipe change, though, and rather a result of where their avocados were coming from.

RELATED: Popeyes Wants You to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bun) Amidst Chicken Sandwich Shortage

“Due to the seasonal transition from Peruvian to Mexican suppliers that happens every year at this time, we are experiencing normal variabilities in our avocados,” said Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s Chief Reputation Officer, “but we can assure our customers that our guac is still being freshly prepared in our restaurants every day.”

Peruvian avocados are used in July and August, while Mexican avocados are out of season. They transition back in September, and a Chipotle spokesperson told Today that the transition is estimated to last “about two weeks.”