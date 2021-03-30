Chipotle's exciting new contest kicks off on Thursday — and it's not an April Fool's Day joke

Chipotle to Give Away Free Burritos and $100K in Bitcoin for National Burrito Day

Chipotle is getting in on the Bitcoin buzz.

In honor of National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 1, the restaurant chain will be giving away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin as part of an interactive game called "Burritos or Bitcoin," Chipotle announced on Tuesday. (And no, this is not an April Fool's Day prank.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The contest, which is in partnership with Stefan Thomas, the founder and CEO of Coil who famously lost hundreds of millions in Bitcoin after forgetting the password to his digital wallet, will allow Chipotle customers to have ten tries each to guess a valid six-digit code to win a chance for a free burrito or up to $25,000 in Bitcoin.

If participants are unsuccessful in their ten attempts, "they may be surprised and delighted with a special offer from Chipotle," the company teased.

By the end of the contest, 10,000 fans will win one free burrito, 50 fans will win $500 in Bitcoin and three fans will win $25,000 in Bitcoin.

"National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we're giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: Burritos or Bitcoin."