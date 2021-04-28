Starting on April 29 at 10 a.m. PT, medical professionals can sign up on Chipotle's website to receive a redemption code for a complimentary burrito at participating locations

Chipotle to Give Away 250,000 Free Burritos to Health Care Workers — Here's How to Get One

Chipotle is sending some love to those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mexican fast-food chain has pledged to give away 250,000 free burritos to nurses, doctors and other health care workers as a small token of appreciation for their hard work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement.

Starting on Thursday, April 29, at 10 a.m. PT, medical professionals can sign up on Chipotle's website to receive a unique code that can be redeemed for a complimentary burrito at participating locations.

Those who sign up for a redemption code will have to provide a copy of their employee I.D. or other information required by ID.me, a verification service, to verify their employment and eligibility.

There is one application per person. Those who are verified will receive an email within seven days and receive a code for one free adult entree.

The redemption codes, which expires on May 31, will be available while supplies last and provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to the food giveaway, Chipotle is launching a new egift card program to support health care professionals.

From April 28 to May 9, the company will match 10 percent of special egift card purchases from their website and donate the funds to the American Nurse Foundation, a charitable arm of the American Nurses Association.

The donation amount will be 10 percent of sales with a minimum guarantee of $5,000, and maximum donation of $250,000.