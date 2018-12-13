If you have someone on your shopping list who’s a fan of Chipotle, you might just want to wrap up some wrapping paper this year.

Along with their themed apparel, the fast food chain has added gift wrap inspired by their salsa, guacamole and tin foil to their website for purchase.

While the guacamole and salsa rolls of wrapping paper are blown up photos of the two toppings, the foil wrapping paper looks exactly like what they wrap your burrito in.

Each roll of wrapping paper costs $14 each, but the whole set—which includes includes all three rolls, 10 silver bows, 5 gift bags, and 10 pieces of tissue paper—will set you back $50 and is limited to two per person.

If spending more money on wrapping paper than the cost of a burrito doesn’t thrill you, we suggest buying a meal at Chipotle and gifting it in their free paper bags instead. And yes, guac is still extra.