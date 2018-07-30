Guac Is Not Extra! Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Guacamole on Tuesday for National Avocado Day

Avocado lovers rejoice, because when you visit Chipotle on Tuesday, you won’t hear the dreaded words “Guac is extra.”

In honor of National Avocado Day on July 31, Chipotle is handing out guacamole on the house. In order to redeem the deal, customers must purchase an entrée through the mobile app or online and use the promo code AVOCADO at check out. You can choose to redeem the free guac as an add-on, a side item or as a regular order of chips and guac.

“Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. “We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers’ guac obsession.”

While free guac is a one-day-only deal, the burrito chain recently announced their plans to make permanent changes to their restaurants in a quest to make Chipotle a “lifestyle brand,” Thrillist reports. The overhaul includes new menu items like quesadillas, nachos and milkshakes and a possible happy hour for half-off margaritas and beer.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Chipotle isn’t the only restaurant giving away free food for the national holiday on Tuesday. Fast-casual chain honeygrow + minigrow is offering avocado as a free add-on topping for their stir-fries and salads through the mobile app or the QR code here.