Chipotle Filed a Lawsuit Against Sweetgreen Over New Menu Item — So Sweetgreen Changed the Name

The suit claims that Sweetgreen is infringing on Chipotle by calling the new item the "chipotle chicken burrito bowl"

By
Published on April 6, 2023 01:45 PM
Chipotle
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Step aside, chicken sandwich wars, there's a burrito brawl happening.

Chipotle filed a lawsuit against fellow fast-casual restaurant Sweetgreen on Tuesday for trademark infringement regarding their latest menu item: a chipotle chicken burrito bowl.

"Sweetgreen is using Chipotle's famous CHIPOTLE trademark to sell a product that is very similar and directly competitive to Chipotle's chicken burrito bowl," reads the suit.

In addition to the product name including "chipotle," the burrito chain cited several other "copy-cat" elements. The lawsuit claims that the ingredients in Sweetgreen's menu item are similar to that of Chipotle's bowl ("chicken, a grain base such as rice, black beans and salsa").

Sweetgreen's Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl
sweetgreen

The salad spot's burrito bowl contains blackened chicken, wild rice, cilantro, red onion, shredded cabbage, tomato, lime cilantro black beans and roasted chipotle salsa. For Chipotle's burrito bowls, the chain offers several proteins in addition to chicken, brown or white rice, black or pinto beans and a variety of toppings like guacamole, salsa, sour cream and queso.

The suit also claims that the salad chain's advertisements for the new product resemble the fast-casual Mexican spot in the font and "adobo red" color used.

A Sweetgreen representative tells PEOPLE that "as part of a tentative agreement to resolve the lawsuit," they will change the name of the new menu item.

"In order to focus on the business and continue serving our guests without distraction, we have decided to rename our bowl to the Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl," they said. "Our mission is to bring customers healthy, elevated and craveable menu items that make you feel good. We are looking forward to putting this lawsuit behind us as we continue to connect more people to real food."

No matter the name, Sweetgreen's burrito bowl will be 50% off on Thursday, April 6, in honor of National Burrito Day. To score the deal, customers must order on the restaurant's app and use code "SGBURRITOBOWL".

Chipotle also has a National Burrito Day discount. Fans can use the code "DELIVER" when ordering online to snag a $0 delivery fee.

Related Articles
Fettucine with roasted colorful vegetables and parsley pesto
These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles
Plant-Based meal of Roasted butternut squash pumpkin with rice tabbouleh, lemon tahini dressing and fresh herbs
The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining
Meatballs and broccoli lunch boxes
The Best Frozen Food Delivery Services to Keep Your Freezer Full
Wendy's grilled chicken ranch wrap
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
Whole30 Grilled salmon with fresh asparagus and mashed potatoes on a plate
The Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services for Quick and Easy Dinners
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Kale, Cannellini beans and sun-dried tomatoes
The Best Mediterranean Diet Meal Delivery Services for People on the Go
A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks
Plate of roasted chicken liver with tomato salad
The Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services for Fine Dining at Home
Avocado, quinoa, sweet potato, tomato, spinach and chickpeas vegetables salad
These Are the Best Organic Meal Delivery Services for Easier Dinner Planning
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts late in the game against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
All the Food and Beverage Companies with Celebrity Investors
best wedding registries
Brides, Take Note: These 16 Wedding Registries Should Be on Your Radar
healthy meal delivery
12 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying
Chipotle Introduces Pollo Asado
Chipotle Introduces Pollo Asado — Here's Everything to Know About the Tasty New Menu Item
A tray of roasted chicken legs on gray background
These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier
best subscription boxes for men
20 Subscription Boxes Men Are Signing Up for Right Now