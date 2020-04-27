Chipotle Executive Chef Demonstrates How to Make Their 'OG Guac'—Plus 3 Different Variations

Image zoom Chipotle/Instagram

While this isn’t the first time Chipotle has shared the recipe for their famous guacamole, you probably won’t find a better demonstration to go along with it than the one that was just shared by Chipotle executive chef Chad Brauze.

The Mexican food chain’s head chef went live on Instagram and posted the 26-minute demonstration on the official Chipotle Instagram to show viewers how to best recreate the recipe while social distancing at home. He then explained how to make three different versions of the dip — pomegranate guac, superfood guac, and his favorite, guacamole ranch — and made sure to go through every single one of the steps and provide unique insight on the process.

“I’m gonna teach you guys how to make some awesome Chipotle guacamole just like we make it in the restaurant…I guarantee you it’s the same recipe, same style, same technique,” Brauze said before diving into a bowl of fresh, ripe avocados. “Not only that, but I’m also going to teach you how to make some super extra guac.”

Brauze began the video by showing how to gauge whether an avocado is just ripe enough (they should have just the right amount of give when you press on them), explained how to properly halve and scoop the fruits, and then elaborated on why the chain uses some of the ingredients it does in the recipe: “You can use lemons or limes, at Chipotle we like lime a lot,” he noted.

Then he got straight to it and demonstrated how to make the chain’s signature guacamole recipe as a base. The instructions are very simple and easy to follow, and they require only a few ingredients: avocados (of course), lime juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, and kosher salt. “So that’s Chipotle-style guac,” he said in the video. “Now what do you want to do if you want to take this super extra?”

After prepping the base, he showed viewers how to create a “Superfood Guacamole” recipe. “This is when I’m feeling super healthy, right? Maybe it’s been a rough weekend and I had a little bit too many margaritas…Monday night I want to eat healthy…” he joked before adding in hemp oil and hemp seeds to make the recipe healthy and flavorful. He also added chia seeds for texture and crunch. “It just tastes really good…on guacamole, it takes it to the next level,” he added.

“When we really want to show off, that’s when I pull out the colorful stuff and we start to have some fun,” Brauze said. He pulled out some fresh pomegranate, Cotija cheese, pepitas pumpkin seeds, and smoky Chipotle chili adobo. You can also add sliced baby Persian cucumbers, chicharrones, or even carrots to spice the guacamole up — these combinations are definitely fancier and perfect for a dinner party of sorts.

Lastly, Brauze mixed a ranch dressing with the leftover guacamole. He whisked them together until it was a light green color and left in some chunks to make it thick, adding that you can throw in some jalapeños if you’re looking for some spice. “Definitely delivers on flavor, that’s good…that’s really good,” he said after trying the final product.

If all this sounds like too much work, you can always just order some Chipotle to your house. For the next couple of days, you can even get free delivery on Chipotle orders of $10 or more when you order through the chain’s website or app. Orders are sealed for safety and they have the option for contactless delivery, so you can feel as comfortable as possible while enjoying your burrito with extra guac at home.