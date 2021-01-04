Chipotle Adds Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice to Menus Nationwide for a Limited Time

After testing cauliflower rice out at a select locations earlier this year, the chain is making the plant-based alternative to traditional rice available at all U.S. and Canadian locations

Chipotle is adding a new rice option to the menu!

After testing cauliflower rice out at a select locations earlier this year, the chain is making the lower-carb alternative available at all U.S. and Canadian locations for a limited time.

Similar to the chain's original white rice, the cauliflower rice — which costs an additional $2 — is seasoned with freshly chopped cilantro, lime juice, and salt. And with 4 grams of carbs per serving, the new option is perfect for diners on keto, Whole30, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian diets.

"Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. "That's why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals."

The latest menu addition was first tested in a number of restaurants in Denver and Wisconsin over the summer — and the company estimated that about one third of all orders of their cauliflower rice came from new customers.

Prior to the launch, Chipotle said that one out of three requests for new menu items had been for cauliflower rice.

In honor of the exciting new launch, Chipotle is also introducing four new Lifestyle Bowls incorporating the cilantro-lime cauliflower rice.