Chip Gaines Assists Joanna in the Kitchen — and Shares an Amazing Hack for Chopping Onions

Sous-chef Chip reporting for duty!

On the latest episode of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, streaming on discovery+ starting Friday, Chip Gaines, 46, lends a helping hand while Joanna, 42, whips up an Italian feast.

The main course is a Dutch oven lasagna, and Joanna pairs it with homemade focaccia bread, fig and grapefruit salad, and for dessert, chocolate souffle. (Get the full recipes on magnolia.com.)

"What I love about lasagna is just all the textures — you've got meat sauce, pasta and then you have the layers of cheese," says the Fixer Upper designer in a clip from the second episode.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Credit: Courtesy Magnolia Network

Dutch oven lasagna Credit: Courtesy Magnolia Network

Joanna gets to browning the meat for the sauce and instructs Chip to chop the onion and garlic cloves. Chip is up for the challenge — but makes sure to check with his wife to ensure he's doing everything right.

"I'm not going to micromanage you," Joanna responds with a laugh. "It's very different than Fixer Upper, I don't care what you do in here."

Chip and Joanna Gaines Credit: Courtesy Magnolia Network

When the fumes from the onion start to hit both of them, Chip has the perfect hack to prevent any tears. "Oh, wait!" he says. "Safety glasses." Okay, maybe the hack is only perfect if you're the handy type.

In the premiere episode of Magnolia Table season two, Joanna showed viewers how to make the French Toast Crunch from the restaurant she owns with Chip in their hometown of Waco, Texas. The dish consists of "rich French toast coated in a housemade caramel cornflake crunch with fresh whipped cream and strawberries," according to the Magnolia Table menu.

"The French Toast Crunch on this episode is hands down one of my favorite things on the menu at our restaurant," Joanna wrote in an Instagram post teasing the episode. "I can't wait for you to try it yourself!"