Chips and Joanna Gaines' Restaurant Damaged from Severe Flood During Texas Winter Storms

Over the weekend, Chip, 46, shared a video on Instagram, showing fans the extensive damage their Magnolia Table restaurant sustained in the storm.

"Whether you heard about it on the news or have been living in the middle of it, you know Texas has been hit hard by Winter Storm Uri. Families and individuals from all over are dealing with the fallout of a storm like we've never seen," the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star wrote.

"Here in Waco, we opened the doors to a busted pipe that flooded our restaurant.. but we know this same story is playing out across the state, with so many people facing far worse," he continued. "But there is something we can do now.. We can work to change what tomorrow holds for a lot of these people. Let's do some good today—find out how you can help at the link in profile."

A rep for Magnolia tells PEOPLE that the restaurant was reopened on Monday after the team made some repairs to make the space functional again. However, the area that retained the most damage is currently blocked off and undergoing renovation.

Along with his Instagram post, Chip also shared a link where fans could donate to Habitat Texas: Disaster Relief Services, Feeding Texas, and Mission Waco to help aid these organizations in providing relief to Texas residents impacted by the unprecedented storm.

He and Joanna, 42, also announced that Magnolia would be donating $100,000 across the three non-profits, noting that several members of their team at Magnolia have "scrambled to find water and heat for their families, some have even lost their homes."

Last week's historic weather event left families in the dark for days, battling freezing temperatures as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas tried to restore power back to at least 668,332 affected customers, according to Oncor, the largest energy delivery company in Texas.