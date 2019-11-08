Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Joanna Will Host Her Own Cooking Show on Their Upcoming Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines are ready to bring even more to the table.

During an appearance on a special Texas taping of The Tonight Show, the home improvement power couple discussed their upcoming television network, Magnolia, with host Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s a lot of work, but we’re knee-deep in it right now, and I think what we love is just the idea of just finding amazing stories, people who are passionate about what they do, whether it’s cooking, design, business,” Joanna, 41, said. “We’re excited. This is a lot of fun and a lot of work.”

Fallon, 45, offered his own humble advice to the Fixer Upper stars in terms of programming on the network, which is set to launch October 2020, when it will replace Discovery’s DIY Network in more than 52 million U.S. homes.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Reveals She Has Repeated a Two-Word Mantra Every Day This Year — Here’s Why

Image zoom Chip and Joanna Gaines Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“I don’t wanna tell you how to do your network, but I would do a cooking show if I were you,” he said, citing Joanna’s success with her first cookbook, Magnolia Table.

The collection of recipes — which included how-tos on everything from fried chicken to peach caprese — went on to hold the number two spot on the bestselling books of 2018 across all categories, behind Michelle Obama‘s memoir, Becoming.

“I like that idea, Jimmy. Now, you gotta talk to this guy,” she said, signaling toward her husband.

Chip, 44, right away said he is “cool with it.”

“You’re talking to the executives of the Magnolia network, and when Jimmy Fallon says Jo should do a cooking show, I vote that Jo does a cooking show,” he said.

Joanna then confirmed that they are, in fact, developing a cooking series with her as host, and that they plan to have special guests join her in the kitchen for the show.

“We’re doing one!” said Joanna. “Yes, we’re gonna do it!”

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Debuted a Bunch of New Dishes at Their Restaurant and We’re Already Hungry

RELATED: Joanna Gaines’ Second Cookbook Is Almost Here! Get a First Look at the Cover

The news comes just one day after the mom of five revealed the cover of her second cookbook, Magnolia Table, Volume 2, which is slated for an April 2020 publication date.

“My hope with this cookbook is that it really encourages and inspires people to experiment in their kitchen and to get after it,” Joanna said in a video previewing Volume 2. “For me I’ve failed multiple times but in those failings, I’ve learned so much and it just kept me coming back. I never wanted to quit.”

Image zoom Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Dishes featured in the new cookbook will range from delectable breakfast dishes to dinner essentials, including Mushroom-Guryére Quiche, Grilled Bruschetta Chicken, and Magnolia Press’ Chocolate Cake.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about gathering your friends and family around the table,” she added. “It’s those moments that make working in the kitchen worth it, every time.”