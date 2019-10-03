Chip and Joanna Gaines' Coffee Shop Is Almost Open for Business—See the Latest Update!

Image zoom Joanna Gaines/ Instagram

Chip and Joanna Gaines added a very personal detail outside of their upcoming coffee shop as they prepare to open its doors this month.

Joanna shared the sweet moment the couple cemented their handprints in the walkway of Magnolia Press on Wednesday. “Doing the traditional ‘stick your hand in the concrete’ at our new coffee shop opening later this month!” she wrote on Instagram.

A close-up photo of the marks signed with their names and the year 2019 hilariously revealed that the two have similar-sized palms — but Joanna took the news in stride.

“Oh and either I have man hands or Chip’s hands are.. well, never mind,” she wrote.

Magnolia Press is the latest restaurant to be added to the Fixer Upper stars’ ever-growing empire in Waco, Texas, which also includes Chip’s breakfast spot, Magnolia Table, and Joanna’s bakery, Silos Baking Co.

On Thursday, the pair also announced they would be opening a hotel.

“From the outside looking in, it may seem like we are constantly tackling something new, sometimes even before we’ve completed what’s in front of us,” they wrote in a blog post. “I have had moments where I’ve wondered to myself if we might be overreaching. But what I’ve grown to recognize is that this is who we are.”

The boutique hotel in downtown Waco is expected to open in 2021.

Though they are excited to kick off the new project, the entire Gaines clan is looking forward to the opening of Magnolia Press.

Joanna gave an update on the space in August while it was still very much under construction. The behind-the-scenes video posted to their blog revealed they would be keeping the industrial look of the original building (a former CrossFit studio) but adding in a “library feeling” to cozy it up. The exterior will be green and there will be plenty of brass and copper accents, Joanna said.

“Ella [the Gaines’ 11-year-old daughter] keeps asking me if she can get a job there because she’s always wanted to work in a coffee shop. So the kids are excited about it, Chip and I are excited, and it’s fun to finally see some real progress happening,” she said.

Magnolia Press will be located at 418 S. Eighth Street, a block away from the couples’ Magnolia Market at the Silos.