Josh Capon's Chilled Greek Watermelon Salad

"It's always a hit at picnics and tailgates because it's light, refreshing and goes well with traditional burgers and wings," says the chef, who is serving this salad at the Fly Fish restaurant pop-up at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in Flushing, New York. "And serving it in a hollowed-out watermelon—c'mon, how great is that?"

By People Staff

Credit: Christopher Testani

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl soak red onion in ice cold water for 15 minutes (to help soften the flavor and enhance the crisp texture). Drain onions, and pat dry.

  • Cut watermelon in half, and use a large spoon to scoop out the fruit in large pieces. Cut into 1-inch cubes.

  • Place watermelon, cucumber, tomatoes and red onion in a large bowl. Drizzle with vinegar and olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper, and gently toss to combine. Add 1 cup of the feta and about half of the mint; gently toss.

  • If desired, serve salad in cored out watermelon halves. Sprinkle with remaining mint and 1⁄4 cup feta. Chill in fridge for 10 minutes before serving.

