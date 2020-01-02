Chili's Is Selling $5 Patron Margaritas All of January — and Adding a Frosé Rita to the Menu

Image zoom Chili's

New year, new margaritas. That’s the saying, right?

If you’re looking for an easy way to save money on drinks in 2020, Chili’s has got your back. For the entire month of January, the restaurant chain is offering Patron margaritas for $5 as part of their Margarita of the Month program. The beverage is made with Premium Patron Silver Tequila, triple sec, and their fresh sour mix (made fresh in house every day).

That’s not all. Chili’s is also introducing the Frosé Rita in 2020. Their twist on a classic frosé will be permanently added to the Chili’s menu on Feb. 17. The drink, which isn’t part of the chain’s margarita of the month program, will be available for $8. It’s made with Svedka vodka, strawberry purée, and rosé. The rim is lined with citrus sugar and garnished with a lime wedge.

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of both new drinks and can confirm that they are delicious. The Frosé Rita is delightfully fruity while not be overly sweet.

The chain is also kicking things up a notch in 2020 and offering steak as an entrée choice. For a limited time only at restaurants nationwide, they’ll be serving up a 3 for $10 restaurant special, which allows you to order a non-alcoholic beverage, an appetizer, and an entrée for only $10. That means you can have an entire steak dinner complete with a margarita on the side for only $15 total.

It was a big year for margaritas at Chili’s. We have a feeling 2020 will be even bigger. #NewYearNewMargaritas pic.twitter.com/H1MgVN8H0x — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) December 30, 2019

The Patron margs won’t last forever of course, because just as they did in 2019, the restaurant chain will be introducing a new margarita flavor each month of the new year.