Watch out, Cronut! Our money is on this 8-year-old baker to create the next pastry fad to sweep the nation.

Meet Taylor Moxey, a pint-sized baking prodigy from Miami, who recently beat out all her adult competition — of trained chefs! — to win first place at the KISS Country Midtown Miami Cornbread Competition, the Daily Mail reports.

The mini entrepreneur specializes in handcrafted cupcakes and cookies, and has already catered for serious clients, such as Citibank and HGTV’s Bobby Berk. And now, with a little marketing help from her parents, the child chef has a thriving business, reportedly earning her thousands of dollars — a portion of which she donates to dyslexia awareness efforts.

After school is done each day, she heads straight home to begin baking and customizing cupcake boxes. But kitchen time isn’t the only thing on her busy schedule: “Let’s say on Monday, I get home early, I start baking [right away] because I also have dance,” she tells ABC.

Taylor had to have outgrown her Easy-Bake oven years ago, so where does all this talent come from?

“I like to watch a lot of Food Network,” she says. She also relies on tips from celebrity TV chefs, maintaining an inspiration board for motivation.

At this ambitious pace, it’s hard to predict which she will accomplish first: her dream of opening her own bakery, or graduating from elementary school.

Of course, Moxey likes eating cupcakes as much as she likes making them. “Sometimes I just frost them and eat them,” she says.

Watch her and a friend in action in the kitchen in the brief (but adorable) home video below:

—Rosa Heyman