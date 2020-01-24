The Sauciest, Stickiest Chicken Wing Recipes for Super Bowl Sunday
It's not game day without chicken wings and these recipes are finger-lickin' good
GRILLED SWEET-CHILI CHICKEN WINGS
"I love this recipe for its simplicity. It's easy to get the ingredients and turn them into total deliciousness," says Bryce Shuman, the executive chef at Sweetbriar restaurant in New York City. "The wings are smoky, sweet and tangy with a slight heat that disappears quickly. They're meaty little devils that are super fun to eat!"
Get the recipe HERE.
HONEY-GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS
Singer Kelis' recipe takes less than an hour from start to finish, making them simple to whip up before tailgates and viewing parties. "This sweet and spicy combo is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser," adds Kelis, who founded the Bounty & Full sauce line.
Get the recipe HERE.
GREEK-STYLE CHICKEN WINGS WITH FETA
"The combination of the crispy skin and herby coating makes them perfect to enjoy while rooting for your team," says James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey.
Get the recipe HERE.
LIME BRINED WINGS WITH CHIPOTLE-PINEAPPLE SAUCE
Brining is the secret to making moist, juicy and perfectly seasoned chicken wings every time—and what you add to the brine can make all the difference in flavor. Steve McHugh, the chef-owner of Cured in San Antonio, uses a mixture of cilantro, jalapeño, garlic and lime juice for a bright taste that works perfectly with his tangy chipotle dipping sauce.
Get the recipe HERE.
BALSAMIC BBQ CHICKEN WINGS
The chef of L.A.'s Love & Salt restaurant, Michael Fiorelli, puts a tangy twist on the game-day favorite by adding balsamic to his sauce. But don't shell out a lot dough for an expensive vinegar. "Go for the basic stuff," he says. "A high-end vinegar will be too mellow and get lost in the sauce."
Get the recipe HERE.
STICKY SESAME-BBQ CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS
If you're looking for a healthier alternative to the game-day favorite, look no further than Curtis Stone's sweet recipe, which doesn't require frying— or hot sauce. It gets its flavor from Chinese barbecue sauce, honey and fresh ginger.
Get the recipe HERE.
STICKY THAI WINGS WITH TOASTED COCONUT
No game day is complete without wings! Kevin Rathbun, who represented Atlanta at the 2019 Taste of the NFL party, shares a flavorful version with a green curry sauce. The flaked coconut sprinkled on top adds a nice crunch.
Get the recipe HERE.
HONEY-SOY CHICKEN WINGS WITH YOGURT DIPPING SAUCE
Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, share a recipe for their easy baked wings coated in a "sweet and succulent glaze," and served with tangy parsley-and-shallot yogurt sauce.
Get the recipe HERE.
PINEAPPLE JUICE & BROWN SUGAR WINGS
Offering a sweet take on the classic, sportscaster Erin Andrew's favorite wings are simmered in brown sugar and pineapple juice and can be served with a healthy side of brown rice.
Get the recipe HERE.
GINGER & GARLIC WINGS WITHS YOGURT DIPPING SAUCE
Scott Conant combines big and bright flavors like ginger, garlic, lime juice and chili paste to these grilled wings. A little too much heat for your taste? Then the cucumber yogurt dipping sauce will be the perfect relief.
Get the recipe HERE.