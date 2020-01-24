16 Chicken Wing Recipes That Are Perfect for Super Bowl Sunday

It's not game day without chicken wings and these recipes are finger-lickin' good
By People Staff
January 24, 2020 08:51 AM

LIME BRINED WITH CHIPOTLE-PINEAPPLE SAUCE

Greg DuPree

Brining is the secret to making moist, juicy and perfectly seasoned chicken wings every time—and what you add to the brine can make all the difference in flavor. Steve McHugh, the chef-owner of Cured in San Antonio, uses a mixture of cilantro, jalapeño, garlic and lime juice for a bright taste that works perfectly with his tangy chipotle dipping sauce.
Get the recipe HERE

BALSAMIC BBQ

Jennifer Causey

The chef of L.A.’s Love & Salt restaurant, Michael Fiorelli, puts a tangy twist on the game day favorite by adding balsamic to his sauce. But don’t shell out the dough for an expensive vinegar. “Go for the basic stuff,” he says. “A high-end vinegar will be too mellow and get lost in the sauce.”
Get the recipe HERE.

SWEET & SPICY

Iain Bagwell

Scott Conant’s grilled wings are packed with flavor (brown sugar, hot cherry peppers, yes!). Even better, the Chopped judge pairs the wings with a creamy Greek yogurt dipping sauce that will blow your (and your party guest’s) minds.

CRISPY BLACKBERRY HONEY JALAPENO

Source: Heather Christo/Pinterest

Feeling a little fancy? This unique, yet oh-so-sweet-combo not only tastes delicious, but the beautiful plum-color makes it equally yummy to look at.

NACHOS

Source: Mantitlement/Pinterest

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Two of our favorite game-day snacks are rolled into one in this party-pleasing recipe. Tortilla crust, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños, salsa and quac – it doesn’t get much better than that.

BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE

Courtesty saveur.com/Pinterest

Chicken wings and blue cheese are a match made in flavor heaven. These saucy classic wings are from Buffalo, N.Y.’s Anchor Bar – and the famous recipe is over 50 years old!

SRIRACHA

Courtesty honestlyyum.com/Pinterest

Keep some of that blue cheese handy because these hot sauce, sriracha, cilantro and jalapeño wings bring the heat – and tasty goodness.

THAI CURRY

Courtesy alldayidreamaboutfood.com/Pinterest

Looking for a gluten-fee option that everyone watching the game will love? These low-calorie wings are marinated in coconut milk and coated with spicy curry paste.

HONEY BAKED TERIYAKI

Courtesty handletheheat.com/Pinterest

Sweet and savory more your speed? Then these 7-ingredient wings will keep everyone at your party happy.

BAKED BROWN SUGAR

Courtesy damndelicious.net/Pinterest

Proof that crispy and creamy make the perfect pair. The sugary charred chicken with roasted red pepper cream sauce will score big with guests.

CRISPY HONEY GARLIC SOY

Courtesy iamafoodblog.com/Pinterest

Be sure to stock up on wet naps because just five ingredients make this glaze into a sticky, sweet, garlicky goodness.

STICKY SESAME

Courtesy smittenkitchen.com/Pinterest

Don’t order take-out: These Asian-inspired wings are a flavorful mix of garlic, honey, cayenne soy and hoisin sauce.

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

Courtesy nutmegnanny.com/Pinterest

In a pinch you can probably find all these ingredients in your pantry right now. And, more importantly, what doesn’t taste great with PBampJ?

PEACH BBQ

Courtesty addapinch.com/Pinterest

Spicy meets sweet with these fruit-infused, crowd-pleasing wings that will have party guests hovering around the Super Bowl snack table.

CHILI BEER

Courtesy beeroness.com/Pinterest

Does anything scream football more than wings, chili and beer? This All-American snack combines all three into one seriously delicious dish.

BUTTER & GARLIC

Courtesy galonamission.com/Pinterest

Our life motto: Everything is better with butter. If you’ve got a family room full of picky eaters, this recipe is the game-day winner – even if your team is not.

