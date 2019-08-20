Image zoom Jennifer Causey

Chicken and Sausage Paella on the Grill

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-in. cubes (about 4 thighs)

2 ½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

8 oz. dry-cured Spanish chorizo, sliced

4 scallions, white parts chopped, green tops sliced and reserved

½ cup chopped jarred roasted red peppers

2 cups uncooked Arborio rice

4 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. ground turmeric

½ cup (4 oz.) dry white wine

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes

4 cups lower-sodium chicken broth

1. Open bottom vent of grill completely. Light charcoal chimney starter filled with briquettes. When briquettes are covered with gray ash, pour them onto bottom grate of grill, and then push to 1 side of grill.

2. Season chicken with 1 teaspoon of the salt. Place a paella pan or large, grill-safe sauté pan over side of grill with coals, and add 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil. Heat until shimmering.

3. Add chicken and chorizo to pan, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate, and set aside.

4. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add chopped white scallion pieces and roasted peppers, and cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Add rice, garlic, smoked paprika, and turmeric, and cook, stirring often, until rice is slightly toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add wine, and cook 1 minute, stirring and scraping up any brown bits from bottom of pan.

5. Add tomatoes, chicken broth, and remaining 1½ teaspoons salt, and bring to a boil. Transfer pan to side of grill without coals. Close grill lid, and cook 20 minutes, giving pan a quarter turn every 5 minutes.

6. Return chicken and sausage to pan, and transfer back to hot side of grill, and cook, without stirring, until rice is cooked through and a crust has formed on bottom of pan, about 10 minutes. (You may need to add more briquettes to maintain heat.)

7. Remove pan from grill, and cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Garnish with green scallion pieces, and serve.

Serves: 6

Active time: 50 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes