Chicken Products from Grocery Chains Across the Country Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Various chicken products from Target and Trader Joe’s are the latest to be affected in a major food recall.

Multiple food items that may be contaminated with listeria have been recalled by Tip Top Poultry. The company issued a recall that includes many of its ready-to-eat chicken products made Jan. 21 through Sept. 24 of this year — including Nutrisystem diet meals and Trader Joe’s chicken salad. A full list of products affected can be found on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

The products affected were sold in American grocery chains like Aldi, Food Lion and Kroger, and include items such as chicken salad, wraps, spring rolls and pasta.

Tip Top first issued a recall Sept. 28, but expanded it when they discovered the initial products included in the recall had been used in other products.

The company will be shutting down the cooking line until it identifies and eliminates the source of contamination.

“While we know that no system is perfect, our extensive listeria monitoring and product sampling program was established to prevent any potential risks from making it to the supply chain,” the company said in a statement.



According to the USDA, “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” but health officials suggest consumers throw out or return any products affected by the recall, which include the item codes between 10000-19999 and 70000-79999.

Signs of listeria include “headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” according to the USDA. Those experiencing these symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care.