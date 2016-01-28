The Chick-Fil-A Diet Now Exists — and Calls for Chicken Nugget Consumption Every 3 Hours
From taco cleanses to pizza diets, a new generation of nutrition philosophies is proposing some unexpected ways to get healthy that, to our delight, feature some of our favorite junk foods.
Now there’s yet another new diet — well, it’s really more of a wellness plan — that suggests regular chicken nugget consumption. Unsurprisingly, Chik-Fil-A has invented the plan.
“Kick off the New Year by adding one healthy habit to your routine,” the fast food chain’s bags now read. “Here’s a good one: Eat smaller meals (like an 8-count pack of grilled nuggets) every three to four hours.”
The fast food-based diet may even be more expensive than a juice cleanse: Buying 8-packs of grilled nuggets 6 times a day adds up to roughly $23.10 a day. And that’s not including the fountain sodas and cheesecake you’ll inevitably buy.
Another huge problem with the diet: How could you ever, ever go to Chik-Fil-A and resist buying waffle fries? Plus, choosing grilled nuggets over crispy fried nuggets would get old almost instantly.
Despite the lack of vegetables and vital nutrients in an all-chicken-nugget diet, the nuggets themselves are actually pretty healthy at 140 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving. But we’re still left with some more lingering questions: Are you allowed to use dipping sauce? What are you supposed to do on Sunday, when Chik-Fil-A is notoriously closed?
Regardless, we’re still open to a chicken-centric diet. If a chef can lose 100 lbs. eating pizza every day, then anything is possible.
