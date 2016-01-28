The Chick-Fil-A Diet Now Exists — and Calls for Chicken Nugget Consumption Every 3 Hours

From taco cleanses to pizza diets, a new generation of nutrition philosophies is proposing some unexpected ways to get healthy that, to our delight, feature some of our favorite junk foods.

Now there’s yet another new diet — well, it’s really more of a wellness plan — that suggests regular chicken nugget consumption. Unsurprisingly, Chik-Fil-A has invented the plan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Kick off the New Year by adding one healthy habit to your routine,” the fast food chain’s bags now read. “Here’s a good one: Eat smaller meals (like an 8-count pack of grilled nuggets) every three to four hours.”

RELATED: Does the Taco Cleanse Actually Work? One PEOPLE Staffer’s Brave Journey

The fast food-based diet may even be more expensive than a juice cleanse: Buying 8-packs of grilled nuggets 6 times a day adds up to roughly $23.10 a day. And that’s not including the fountain sodas and cheesecake you’ll inevitably buy.

Another huge problem with the diet: How could you ever, ever go to Chik-Fil-A and resist buying waffle fries? Plus, choosing grilled nuggets over crispy fried nuggets would get old almost instantly.

Despite the lack of vegetables and vital nutrients in an all-chicken-nugget diet, the nuggets themselves are actually pretty healthy at 140 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving. But we’re still left with some more lingering questions: Are you allowed to use dipping sauce? What are you supposed to do on Sunday, when Chik-Fil-A is notoriously closed?

RELATED: We Made Up Our Own Burger Cleanse Diet for the Good of All Humanity