Chick-fil-A Testing New Southwestern Sandwich — a 'Twist' on the Original Chicken Classic

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will be available at certain locations in North and South Carolina

Chick-fil-A is testing out a new menu item — “a twist” on their beloved original chicken sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich features an original chicken filet, “drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños,” according to a Monday press release.

Chick-fil-A chef Stuart Tracy has been developing the southwestern-inspired sandwich for over a year, the release stated.

“When Tracy and his team started to create different variations of the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, Tracy tapped into his prior restaurant experience and considered all the standout elements of the best melt-style sandwiches: savory, salty, sweet and melty,” the released said.

“By incorporating those elements into the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, he was able to create something that appeals to a wide variety of flavor palates,” the statement continued. “During customer taste testing, it “won in a landslide” when compared to other Chick-fil-A sandwich concepts under development.”

“This is the first variation of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich we’ve tested as a seasonal item,” said Tracy. “We have a feeling guests will love it.”

Though the jalapeños help create a “perfect balance of savory, sweet and spicy,” customers can choose to customize their sandwich by removing the peppers, cheese or honey.

Tracy added, “The jalapeños add what we call ‘entry-level’ spice. They give the sandwich just a little kick, bringing a Southwest influence that pairs well with honey and pimento cheese.”